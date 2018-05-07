Jaime King's Children Are Her 'Greatest Creation' and 'Always' Part of Her Creative Process

Jaime King‘s sons James Knight and Leo Thames are her biggest inspiration.

“It’s really cool when your children get older and start to understand what you do,” says the actress, 39, about her chilren. “My kids have always been raised on-set.”

While shooting her hit show Hart of Dixie, the star toted now 4-year-old James with her to work, and now “it’s the same with Leo Thames,” says King, whose voice can be heard in the final chapter of Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy — Transformers: Power of the Primes for Verizon’s streaming platform go90.

Jaime King and her family Jaime King/Instagram

While not all entertainers like to mix family and work, the star says her boys will “always [be] a part of the process” for her and are “the greatest creation that I’ve ever done.”

“For them to watch the finished project is something that’s exciting to me because you want your kids to be proud of what it is that you do and understand what it is and how it helps people,” she says. “We’re in a time where people really need entertainment, we need storytelling.”

King has been watching Transformers her “whole life,” she explains, and there was no hesitation when she was approached for the part.

“I love playing any bad ass female character and I just love doing voice work and transforming myself in that way,” she says.