Jaime King Posts Sweet and Empowering Message as Her Son Dons a Dress for Movie Premiere

Jaime King is a super mom!

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 on Tuesday, gracing the red carpet all dolled up alongside her 4½-year-old son James Knight.

King, 39, wore a long red dress and white heels for the animated occasion, while James opted for a hot-pink dress with bows and flowers along the collar, finishing off his look with casual slip-on shoes that bore the likeness of Star Wars‘ most beloved droid, R2-D2.

“I love my baby SO MUCH!!! He chose my lipstick and dress with Annabelle Harron 😍,” King captioned a photo of the glowing pair on social media. To my beautiful husband, I love thee. The greatest creation has been our love made manifest in our children. 🌹#jamesknight #ifyoulikeitwearit#incredibles2 Premiere ✨✨✨”

Multiple celebrities left supportive comments on the star’s sweet post, including Selma Blair, Rachel Zoe, Olivia Munn, Charlotte Ronson and Lisa Ling.

“What a wonderful mom and human you are,” wrote Ling, to which King responded, “As are you and thank you for ALL that you do for our world.”

The former Hart of Dixie star and mom of two (she also shares son Leo Thames, 3 next month, with husband Kyle Newman) has been candid about her opinions on the importance of remaining open about children’s fashion choices.

“We have set limitations upon our children and babies, whether that be consciously or subconsciously. Somewhere along the line of ‘dos and don’ts,’ we relegated children into little boxes that are so restrictive,” King previously told PEOPLE of her inspiration behind her gender-neutral Gardner and the Gang ♥ Jaime King Collection.

The actress and model added, “Somehow, the world decided that boys belong in blue and girls belong in pink and anything other than that is weird or strange and in some ways frowned upon — as if allowing a boy to wear purple or hot pink is steering them in the wrong direction.”

“This collection is vastly important because we want any boy that likes our dresses to rock them,” she continued. “[For] any girl that doesn’t want to wear a skirt to put on some sweet leggings.”

In April, James was struck by glass after a man allegedly attacked the parked car he was sitting in with a female friend of the actress in Beverly Hills, California.

In a subsequent statement released on Instagram, King admitted that she and her son were both “very shaken up” following the incident.

“Thank you so much to everyone for the outpouring of love we have received since yesterday’s attack. James Knight is very shaken up, as am I. The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual’s brutal attack, which is terrifying,” she began.

“The news that has been released has been inaccurate to the level of sustained violence and intent of this act,” King wrote before thanking officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department “and the bystanders who stepped in to help.”