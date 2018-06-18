Jaclyn Stapp's Blog: A Father's Day Tribute to My Husband (and Our Hero!) Scott

Jaclyn Stapp is basking in the glow of being a mom of three!

The wife of Grammy winner Scott Stapp gave birth to the couple’s third child and second son together, Anthony Issa, on Nov. 16. They are also parents to son Daniel Issam, 8 next month, plus daughter Milán Hayat, 11. Scott, 44, has a 19-year-old son named Jagger.

The Creed rocker wrapped a solo tour late last year, and is writing new music during his downtime. Former Miss New York USA Jaclyn, 37, is focused on CHARM, her nonprofit charity that provides education and support to underprivileged children.

The spouses revealed to PEOPLE exclusively in June 2017 that they would welcome another baby into the family, sharing gorgeous photos from their elegant “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower in October and sweet family photos introducing Anthony in December.

You can follow Jaclyn on Instagram @jaclynstapp and Twitter @mrsjstapp.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.



Scott and Jaclyn Stapp with son Anthony Amanda Rhein-Campbell and Kyle Campbell with Suitcase & Camera

Scott Stapp and daughter Milán Amanda Rhein-Campbell and Kyle Campbell with Suitcase & Camera

Scott Stapp and son Daniel Amanda Rhein-Campbell and Kyle Campbell with Suitcase & Camera

More from Jaclyn’s PEOPLE.com blog series:

Mothers of the world, gear up, as Father’s Day is upon us once again. And I mean this in a great way!

My children are blessed not only to see their daddy every day, but to have a father who is present and reports for duty every day, even when he is away on tour or converts a tour bus to a kids’ zone. It is a very endearing sight to see my hubby humble himself to these little people in our home as he succumbs to the love of his babies.

I was so taken aback one night when I was fighting a cold at 3 a.m. Hubby gets up for the baby, warms a bottle and changes his diaper while I listen to him having a full-blown one-way conversation with our 6-month-old. Really, this happens. Rock-star dad is brave whether in his high-water Levis, cowboy boots and a straw hat, dancing the hoedown with 20 first-graders, or attempting a hair bun for his little girl’s dance recital.

Scott Stapp and son Anthony Amanda Rhein-Campbell and Kyle Campbell with Suitcase & Camera

RELATED VIDEO: Another Baby on the Way for Scott Stapp and Wife Jaclyn: “This Is a Huge Surprise”



Then there’s the issue of separation anxiety — not with the kids, I mean with the dad! He’s constantly calling or FaceTiming the kids when he’s on the road. When they travel with him, Dad becomes his own TSA security officer, all for the safety of the children. I think he watches too much TV.

At the same time, life has its hardships; as we look around, there are many homes with missing dads. Father’s Day is not just a day for fathers, but a day for all who are fathers to others. This has many meanings, but basically what I’m saying is there are some mothers who are to be celebrated for Father’s Day just as some fathers are celebrated for Mother’s Day.

There is no job description for these gender-neutral parent positions. My dad passed away when I was very young and we still honored Father’s Day with my two uncles, who were great mentors.

Scott Stapp and daughter Milán Amanda Rhein-Campbell and Kyle Campbell with Suitcase & Camera

Scott Stapp and son Daniel Amanda Rhein-Campbell and Kyle Campbell with Suitcase & Camera

RELATED: Jaclyn Stapp’s Blog: The Power of Prenatal Yoga in My Third Pregnancy

I’m a lucky mom with a great partner who keeps our lives adventurous, fun and full of laughs. I can’t get enough of watching our kids wrap their arms around Daddy’s neck and snuggle their faces into his chest.

Suddenly, Daddy becomes the human jungle gym, with one child at his feet and the other around his waist as they’re wrestling on the floor — such precious moments that I witness (and, at times, play referee for). Our baby Anthony’s face could light up a room when Scott enters it.

So as we celebrate Father’s Day, I reflect and thank Daddy for all he provides. We also give tremendous thanks to God our father, for all he, too, provides — especially his beautiful gifts to us in the form of our children.