Jack Osbourne on Co-Parenting and How He's Raising His Kids Differently: I'm 'More Structured'

Jack Osbourne is all about a structured approach to parenthood.

The reality star opened up in an episode of PEOPLETV‘s Chatter recently about his unconventional upbringing at the home of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and how his own parenting style with Minnie Theodora, 4 months, Andy Rose, 3, and Pearl Clementine, 6, differs “a little bit.”

“I’m a little more structured with my kids than my parents were with me,” says Osbourne, 32. “Like, I won’t take them out of school just to go travel.”

“We do a little bit, but I think structure is healthy,” he adds.

Jack, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Johnny Vy/CBS

Jack Osbourne People TV

Osbourne and estranged wife Lisa separated early last month — three months after they welcomed daughter Minnie. Lisa then filed for divorce two weeks later.

At the time, they released a joint statement on social media that read in part, “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends.”

Speaking to PEOPLE now, the father of three reveals he and Lisa are “doing really well” in co-parenting their daughters. “It’s all you can really ask for at this stage,” says Osbourne. “It’s great.”

Osbourne admits his daughters are “the most girly girls imaginable,” and that he’s constantly surrounded by all things unicorn and rainbow.

“My middle one, Andy, will only wear, like, big gowns all day long,” he says. “Like she’s going to a quinceañera every day.”

And although he isn’t the most skilled hairstylist, the star says his “ponytail game” is “getting better” by the day. “I can sloppy braid,” Osbourne shares, but admits “it’s not tight.”