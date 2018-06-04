Inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Unconventional (and Super Chic!) Nursery for Son Oskar

Don’t expect to find a sea of baby blue in Oskar Brent-Berkus‘s super-stylish nursery.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are showing off their 3-month-old son’s cozy space, which surprisingly showcases the designers’ love of neutrals, rather than the typical baby boy color scheme or themes.

“People would be surprised to know that we repurposed a lot of items in our home already for the nursery,” the couple, who married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter Poppy, 3, in 2015, tells PEOPLE. The reason? “Secretly, we can’t stand children’s furniture.”

Instead, the husbands and costars on TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah By Design used pieces that fit with their sophisticated neutral palette and can grow with their son, whom they welcomed via surrogate in March.

“For example, the changing table is a repurposed chest of drawers from the 70’s with the changing top installed,” says Brent, who along with Berkus has partnered with Huggies to introduce a line of customizable, monogrammable, and highly giftable diapers called Made By You.

The lack of color, doesn’t leave the space feeling cold thanks to a mix of playful animal-themed accents — a life-size leather piglet, framed bird print and woven buffalo heads — and a rich mix of textures.

“For the walls, we used a grasscloth wallpaper,” says Berkus. “We loved that the neutral tone complements the other elements of the room, while adding the element of texture.” It’s also shockingly durable: “Added bonus,” he says, “You cannot damage it!”

The space is also a cozy hangout for what Brent has dubbed their “little tribe” of four.

“Another one of our favorite items is the big white throw rug. It’s so comfortable!” he says, adding, “There are a lot of pieces, like the masks from Spain and throw for the rocking chair, that help add personal touches to the space.”

“We’re so grateful every second of the day just to have them both,” Brent told PEOPLE of their kids shortly after the arrival of Oskar, whose name pays tribute to Berkus’s late partner, Fernando Bengoechea, who died in the 2004 Sri Lankan tsunami.

“His middle name was Oskar,” Berkus says of the poignant inspiration — and what’s more surprising, the tribute “was actually Jeremiah’s idea.”

“We have always honored Fernando’s memory in our relationship. He’s a part of our love story,” explains Brent. “It’s such an important chapter in Nate’s life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us.”