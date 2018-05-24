Have Insecure Stars Dominique Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson Welcomed a Daughter Together?

Looks like Insecure has led to more than laughs and heated discussions about social issues.

It appears costars Dominique Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson have welcomed a baby together.

On Tuesday, Perry shared a black and white photo of her newborn daughter lying in a hospital crib as she gushed about her baby.

The actress, who portrays Tasha in the hit HBO show, also announced her daughter’s name, Zen.

“”Zen”…. you’re so perfect… thank you God for appointing me the wonderful job of being her mommy 💗,” Perry wrote in the caption.

Jackson has not officially said he is the father and neither has confirmed whether they are in a relationship.

Representatives for Perry and Jackson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

When announcing her pregnancy last month on Instagram, Perry wrote to her unborn baby that it would be “just the 2 of us” but has since deleted that part of the caption.

Just hours after Perry announced her daughter’s arrival, costar Jackson, who plays Dro on Insecure, also shared a black and white photo of the baby, tweeting, “NWTS,” along with several hands up, praying and heart eye emojis.

Before he shared the photo of Zen, Jackson posted a cryptic tweet on Monday, writing, “11:59 pm May 19th, 2018.”

He followed it up with “NWTS,” a reference to Drake’s 2013 album Nothing Was the Same.

Dominique Perry, Sarunas J. Jackson

In April, Perry showed off her bump for the first time on Instagram while wearing a red dress that revealed her bump and legs.

“It’s like…. I just felt like FINALLY showing you off girl. You weren’t in my plans but you were in Gods plans, and for that it’s insane how much I love you. Let’s take over this world young Queen..❤❤,” she wrote in the caption while adding the hashtags “mygirlnme#firsttimemother #mochamoms.”

She also celebrated her baby shower along with her close friends, writing on Instagram, “Thanks to my friends and family especially cousin @ameliajeffries for throwing an amazing shower for me n my best friend 💗👼🏾.”

Insecure showrunner and actress Issa Rae commented on Perry’s photo of her newborn daughter, writing, “Wow! Congratulations!!!”

Rae, 33, was recently featured on the cover of GQ‘s 2018 Comedy Issue alongside Sarah Silverman and Kate McKinnon. Insecure returns for a third season on Aug. 12.