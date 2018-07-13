Michael Bublé Received Text About Son's Cancer Minutes Before He Was to Perform: 'I Just Died'

Michael Bublé was busy promoting his ninth album, Nobody But Me, when he found out about his son Noah’s cancer diagnosis.

In October 2016, just minutes before he was scheduled to perform in London at The One Show on BBC One, the 42-year-old singer got a text message from his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

“Three minutes before I came on, my wife texted and told me something was wrong,” he said during an interview with U.K. publication Evening Standard, adding that she attached an image of their boy’s surgical scan.

“I just died,” Bublé, who stayed for the performance despite his mind being at home with his family, recalls.



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Michael Bublé and son Noah Michael Buble/Instagram

RELATED: Michael Bublé Opens Up About Son’s Cancer Battle: ‘I Wish My Boy Never Had to Go Through’ It

“I don’t know how I even sang, man, I just did it on autopilot,” he explains, adding that his decision to sing his cover of The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” — which was featured on the album — was especially emotional.

“The worst part was I was singing a song I had recorded with my kids in mind — ‘God only knows what I’d be without you…’ ” he says.

Michael Bublé with wife Luisana Lopilato and sons Noah and Elias Source: Michael Buble/Instagram

RELATED: Michael Bublé Opens Up About ‘Superhero’ Son Noah’s Cancer Battle: ‘I’ve Been to Hell’

In October 2016, Bublé’s son Noah, 3 at the time, was diagnosed with liver cancer.

The star and his wife, who are also parents to now 2-year-old son Elias and are expecting a daughter together, disclosed Noah’s cancer diagnosis in a November 2016 Facebook post.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Bublé’s Son Noah Celebrates His 4th Birthday With Spider-Man Theme

Immediately following the show, Bublé hopped on a private plane to go back to Los Angeles to be with his family, where he spent the next seven months with his son, now 4½, in the hospital.

In spring 2017, Noah finally came home from the hospital — and luckily now, 21 months after his diagnosis, Noah is continuing to recover.

“He’s perfect,” Bublé tells Evening Standard. “Clinically speaking, it was a tumor within the liver. And the most important thing was to get it out, with clean margins. Because if you do, it goes from being this scary thing to just being tremendous odds.”

“No one likes talking about percentages but, honestly, [we have] a percentage where we can live our life, and not live in fear every day. We know we’re OK now. But what we went through was f—ing brutal,” he adds.

Michael Bublé with wife Luisana Lopilato and sons Noah and Elias Source: Michael Buble/Instagram

RELATED: 11 Sweet Pics of Michael Bublé’s Adorable Family

Bublé is schedule to give his first concert since his son’s cancer battle on Friday during a headline set at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

He’s also finished recording a new album, which is scheduled to be released in November.