Hoda Kotb Plays Coy When Asked Whether She'll Add Another Baby to Her Family: 'Never Say Never!'

Hoda Kotb might just be hearing the pitter-patter of a second pair of baby feet.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the Today co-anchor revealed whether she plans on giving her 15-month-old daughter Haley Joy a sibling — and the final answer might still be up in the air!

“Well, how should I say this? I guess ‘Never say never’ is the right way to put that!” Kotb, 53, told PEOPLE, noting that “everything changed” in her life since she became a parent last year.

“I know who I am now. I’m Haley’s mom, and I think I always was,” she explains. “But if you would have asked me years ago, ‘What are you?’ I probably would have said journalist, first. But now I know who I am.”

“And I know who we are as a family and I think that means everything to me,” says Kotb, who shares parenting duties with boyfriend Joel Schiffman. “She defines who I am and she also defines priorities and things that matter.”

“She also reminded me that delight comes in small, tiny moments,” adds the mother of one. “You don’t have to plan a big trip to have a good time. You can have it on the living room floor.”

Speaking of trips, Kotb says the duo have traveled to Florida “a couple of times” — and her baby girl was a champ during the rides. “We’ve flown a few times on the plane,” says the longtime journalist. “She’s pretty good! She threw up a few times, but she seems okay.”

Kotb tells PEOPLE her priorities have shifted “in the most beautiful, magical, delightful way” since welcoming Haley in February 2017, and that while balancing a career and motherhood isn’t easy, it’s worth the hard work.

“Work has ridden sidecar right next to me my whole life, and now it’s time for a baby seat to be here,” she reveals. “I enjoy work and I love it and I put my heart and soul into it when I’m there, but my true heart is with [Haley], all the time now. I love being able to say it out loud, that my time with her is the most important thing — more important than work and more important than anything.”

Kotb continues, “I’m glad I can say that, because probably if this had happened years ago I don’t know that I would say that out loud — just because people judge and think you’re not dedicated to your work. But I’ve learned at this stage in my life I’m dedicated to my work and I love it, but she is No. 1.”