Even after becoming moms later in life, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have learned so much from their children.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Today show co-anchors sat down for a casual chat over wine at The Loeb Boathouse in N.Y.C.’s Central Park, reflecting on the ups and downs during the past few years since they became first-time parents.

“I am the most impatient person on the planet — I have no patience,” says Kotb, 53, who’s mom to 14-month-old daughter Haley Joy. “I think [Haley has] taught me patience, and she’s taught me that no dream’s too big. If you believe in something, it may actually come true.”

Guthrie — who has two children, son Charles “Charley” Max, 17 months, and daughter Vale, 3½ — says “gratitude” is the biggest thing she has learned from her kids.

“I just felt lucky,” she says, joking that Charley is currently in a “Tasmanian Devil” phase. “Which is crazy, ’cause sometimes I’m just like, ‘Calgon, take me away!’ But in general, I really … I love the crazy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“She’s taught me patience and that no dream’s too big.” @hodakotb and @savannahguthrie reflect on what being a mom means to them pic.twitter.com/f1rFGG9YH7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 10, 2018

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Moment Between Her Mom and Daughter: “Mother’s Day Weekend Started Early”

Kotb and Guthrie, 46, also open up about the guilt they “always feel” as moms who aren’t by their children’s side 24/7 — but they understand there’s a balance.

“I think it’s good if occasionally you get out and ride on a boat with your friends,” Guthrie says, laughing considering the twosome are doing just that in the clip.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

RELATED VIDEO: From Cupcakes to Falsies, These Celebrity Moms Have Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Mom Is Sure to Love!



The women feel a ton of gratitude when it comes to becoming mothers, with Kotb noting of the time before adopting her daughter, “I remember thinking, ‘I’ve loved something for so long that I never saw, that I never felt, that I never touched — that I could only imagine.’ ”

“I couldn’t be more thankful,” Guthrie agrees.