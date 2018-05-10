Even after becoming moms later in life, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have learned so much from their children.
In honor of Mother’s Day, the Today show co-anchors sat down for a casual chat over wine at The Loeb Boathouse in N.Y.C.’s Central Park, reflecting on the ups and downs during the past few years since they became first-time parents.
“I am the most impatient person on the planet — I have no patience,” says Kotb, 53, who’s mom to 14-month-old daughter Haley Joy. “I think [Haley has] taught me patience, and she’s taught me that no dream’s too big. If you believe in something, it may actually come true.”
Guthrie — who has two children, son Charles “Charley” Max, 17 months, and daughter Vale, 3½ — says “gratitude” is the biggest thing she has learned from her kids.
“I just felt lucky,” she says, joking that Charley is currently in a “Tasmanian Devil” phase. “Which is crazy, ’cause sometimes I’m just like, ‘Calgon, take me away!’ But in general, I really … I love the crazy.”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED: Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Moment Between Her Mom and Daughter: “Mother’s Day Weekend Started Early”
Kotb and Guthrie, 46, also open up about the guilt they “always feel” as moms who aren’t by their children’s side 24/7 — but they understand there’s a balance.
“I think it’s good if occasionally you get out and ride on a boat with your friends,” Guthrie says, laughing considering the twosome are doing just that in the clip.
RELATED VIDEO: From Cupcakes to Falsies, These Celebrity Moms Have Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Mom Is Sure to Love!
The women feel a ton of gratitude when it comes to becoming mothers, with Kotb noting of the time before adopting her daughter, “I remember thinking, ‘I’ve loved something for so long that I never saw, that I never felt, that I never touched — that I could only imagine.’ ”
“I couldn’t be more thankful,” Guthrie agrees.