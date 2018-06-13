Pregnant Hilary Duff 'Was So Nervous' She Was Expecting a Boy: I 'Wanted One of Each'

Hilary Duff got her wish for a daughter!

In a Tuesday On Air phone conversation with Ryan Seacrest, the pregnant Younger star admitted she had her heart set on having a little girl since she is already mom to a son: Luca Cruz, 6.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” the 30-year-old actress and singer recalled of the time before learning her baby’s sex. “I have a boy already, which would’ve been great and I’m obsessed with Luca, but I don’t know, I just wanted one of each.”

“It was funny that I cared so much,” Hilary said, adding of sister Haylie Duff (who welcomed her second daughter, Lulu Gray, on June 5), “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But for the past six years I’ve bought monsters and trucks and planes and Luca’s into all the boy stuff, so everything’s blue and green and I was just ready for pink and purple stuff.”

Hilary also shared a few details about her gender reveal party (held, fittingly, on Mother’s Day!), which she admitted she felt was “kind of childish” but a blast nonetheless.

“It was the most fun day,” the Lizzie McGuire alum raved. “We had close family and friends over and you have to talk to [the] doctor [before] and then the doctor gives you the results … we ordered these really cute confetti cannons on Etsy. They look like smoke, but it’s powder and then some confetti.”

“You twist them and you all stand there at the same time,” Hilary said. “It sounds so silly because it’s kind of childish, [but] it’s so exciting.”

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Lies Angeles / MEGA

Hilary — who shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie — announced on Instagram Friday that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting their first child together.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀” she captioned a photo of herself and Koma sharing a sweet smooch, while the mom-to-be wears a long maxi dress that shows off a hint of a baby bump.

Wrote Koma, 31, on a share of the same image, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother … @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”