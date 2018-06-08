Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting a 'Little Princess' with Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is getting a mini-me!

The singer and actress announced on Instagram Friday that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting their first child together, a daughter.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀” she captioned a photo of herself and Koma sharing a sweet smooch, while the mom-to-be wears a long maxi dress that shows off a hint of a baby bump.

Wrote Koma on a share of the same photo, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother … @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

Hilary — whose post caption is likely referring to sister Haylie Duff, who welcomed her second daughter, Lulu Gray, on Tuesday — is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 6, whom she welcomed in March 2012 with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Why Pregnant Haylie Duff Wanted Second Child to Be a Girl (It Has to Do with Sister Hilary!)

Hilary, 30, confirmed she and Koma were back together in December, after the duo dated for a few months before breaking things off in March.

“It’s going so great,” she said of their relationship on The Talk, confirming it’s “the third time that we’ve dated” and adding, “Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!”

In September, the Younger star began dropping hints that she and the 31-year-old singer/songwriter were back together, sharing Polaroids of herself strumming a guitar and blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

“I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again,” she added on The Talk in December.

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma Lies Angeles / MEGA

RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff’s 5-Year-Old Son Luca Blows Kiss While Water Tubing



Hilary opened up to Redbook in March 2017 about the potential of adding to her family, admitting she has “gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age” to Luca.

“It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ ” said the actress, whose divorce from former professional hockey player Comrie was finalized in 2016. “I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another.’ ”

“I’m cherishing the now,” she continued, joking of what the future could hold, “Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”