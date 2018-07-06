Pregnant Hilary Duff Plants a Smooch on Matthew Koma — and Bares Her Baby Bump in a Two-Piece

Hilary Duff‘s baby girl is already surrounded by love.

On Thursday, the pregnant Younger star posted an Instagram selfie of herself and boyfriend Matthew Koma locking lips in Malibu, California.

The 30-year-old mom-to-be wore a black two-piece for the love-infused snap, finishing off the look with a red, white and blue lei around her neck—likely in celebration of Wednesday’s Fourth of July holiday.

Duff captioned the image simply, “❤💙❤💙.”

Duff and Koma, 31, announced their baby news early last month, sharing a photo of the couple in which the actress is wearing a long maxi dress that shows off a hint of a baby bump.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀” she captioned a photo of herself and Koma sharing a kiss.

She followed up weeks later with a video of her sex reveal, when Duff and her singer-songwriter beau learned they would be welcoming a daughter.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden a few days after her announcement, Duff opened up about how her 6-year-old son Luca Cruz is prepping to be a big brother.

“The beginning was a little … he was surprised,” said the former Lizzie McGuire star, adding that Luca was “warming up to the idea” of having a baby sister now and even had a name picked out already.

“Luca thinks ‘Cofant Croissant’ is like, the coolest name,” she explained, adding that her son has become pretty insistent on the choice. “There would be no confusion. And when I just refer to it as ‘Cofant’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, no one at school’s going to be named Cofant,’ he’s like, ‘Croissant. Cofant Croissant.’ It goes together. There’s no separating the two.”