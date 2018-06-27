Jumping for Joy! Pregnant Hilary Duff Shares Video of Her Sex Reveal: See the Pink Explosion

Hilary Duff couldn’t be more stoked to be expecting a daughter!

On Tuesday, the Younger star shared a video of her sex reveal party alongside a bevy of friends and family including son Luca Cruz, 6, sister Haylie Duff and her 3-year-old daughter Ryan Ava and Hilary’s boyfriend, first-time dad-to-be Matthew Koma.

“A few [weeks] ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors❤,” Hilary, 30, captioned the clip, which showed the actress jumping up and down after the group of kids and adults alike had pulled cannons that exploded in a sea of pink smoke and confetti.

“It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this,” she continued. “The anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol 💖 #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Her First Girl! Pregnant Disney Channel Alum Tiffany Thornton Reveals Sex of Third Child

After announcing she and Koma were expecting their first child together earlier this month, Hilary shared details about the big reveal, admitting she had her heart set on having a little girl since she is already mom to a son.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” the actress and singer recalled in an On Air phone conversation with Ryan Seacrest. “I have a boy already, which would’ve been great and I’m obsessed with Luca, but I don’t know, I just wanted one of each.”

“It was funny that I cared so much,” Hilary said, adding of Haylie (who welcomed daughter No. 2, Lulu Gray, on June 5), “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But for the past six years I’ve bought monsters and trucks and planes and Luca’s into all the boy stuff, so everything’s blue and green and I was just ready for pink and purple stuff.”

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Girl on the Way for Kate Hudson



On Monday, the Lizzie McGuire alum had fans speculating about the first initial of her daughter’s name when she posted a new photo of herself with Koma, 31.

“Everyday we are growing … Baby B is growing … growing is nice with you,” Hilary captioned the picture of the parents-to-be.

Though followers were eager to give name suggestions, “Baby B” could refer to the first initial of Koma’s given last name: Bair.