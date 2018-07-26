Hilary Duff Says 'Pregnancy Is Hard' as She Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Bikini Selfie

Hilary Duff is finding pregnancy tough the second time around.

The 30-year-old Younger star posted a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram Wednesday and gave fans an update on her how she is feeling ahead of baby number two.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” Duff captioned the mirror selfie of herself in bikini.

“Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on… sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” Duff continued.

“Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!” Duff added.

Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma announced they’re expecting a baby girl in June, sharing a photo of Koma sweetly kissing Duff on the cheek. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” Duff wrote.

Duff is already the mother to her son Luca, 6, who she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff recently opened up about how Luca handled the baby news during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“The beginning was a little… he was surprised,” Duff said before later explaining that he’s now “warming up to the idea.”

“Luca thinks ‘Confant Croissant’ is like, the coolest name,” Duff said in reference to Luca’s baby name suggestion. “There would be no confusion. And when I just refer to it as ‘Confant’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, no one at school’s going to be named Confant,’ he’s like, ‘Croissant. Confant Croissant.’ It goes together. There’s no separating the two.”