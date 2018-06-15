Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Video Taken Immediately After Welcoming Son Romeo

A sweet throwback!

In honor of son Romeo Alejandro David‘s one-month milestone, proud mom Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to share an adorable video taken by dad Alec Baldwin and shot immediately after the couple welcomed their fourth child together on May 17.

Hilaria writes, “Happy 4 weeks Romeo. I was so sick with pneumonia, but the day you were born was so magical. I feel so grateful that you came to be with us #wegotthis2018.”

In the video, Hilaria, 34, is cuddling her newborn, whispering sweet words to him including, “Hi, beautiful boy.”

Just eight days after giving birth to Romeo, the new mother of four revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia. The fitness guru also took to Instagram to explain what was going on with her and her family.

“It’s been quite an adventurous week with highs and lows… Romeo was born last Thursday and is a complete joy… however, I was also diagnosed with pneumonia,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

Hilaria was not the only one who was sick at the time. She also wrote in the caption of the photo that sons Leonardo Ángel Charles, 21 months, and Rafael Thomas, 3 on Sunday, both had the flu while daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4, had pinkeye.

Added Hilaria, “It’s been tough getting our new family of 6 oriented with all the necessary quarantining. The recovery from birth, the beginnings of breastfeeding again, the sleepless nights, taking care of sick toddlers, dr visits, my own health… I just keep on saying ‘we got this.’ “