Hilaria Baldwin Shares Post-Baby Lingerie Selfie to 'Inspire' Other Moms to Eat 'Right' & Exercise

Hilaria Baldwin is feeling good and looking great 10 weeks postpartum — and wants to be a post-baby body guiding light to other moms.

The mother of four, who gave birth to her newest baby, Romeo Alejandro David in May, shared a photo on Instagram Friday wearing some sexy lacy lingerie.

“10 weeks, one day… it’s been a while since I posted an update photo like this. I do it to inspire feeding and exercising your body right. If it resonates with you, wonderful! If not, think of it as a bikini and scroll past #wegotthis2018,” Baldwin captioned the post.

The yoga instructor, who is married to Alec Baldwin, snapped a picture of herself in her bathroom mirror revealing her very flat stomach and toned physique.

Baldwin has made it her mission to keep fans updated on her post-baby journey. On Wednesday, she took her followers on a trip down memory lane by posting a shot of herself 9 months pregnant side-by-side a photo of herself holding Romeo two weeks after his birth in the same sheer lace gown.

Although it seems Hilaria’s is in amazing shape and not shy about showing her body off, it has taken her quite a while to be comfortable in her own skin.

“In my book, The Living Clearly Method, I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder. I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and mind. I think back to my old self and how much I would have struggled with gaining weight during my pregnancy and being patient with healthfully losing it,” Baldwin wrote on social media.

“I’m so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body.”