Hilaria Baldwin Has Pneumonia 8 Days After Giving Birth to Son Romeo: 'It's Been Tough'

Hilaria Baldwin has been diagnosed with pneumonia just eight days after giving birth to her fourth child, son Romeo Alejandro David.

The fitness guru, 34, shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her newborn son as she opened up about the recent turmoil her family has been going through.

“It’s been quite an adventurous week with highs and lows … Romeo was born last Thursday and is a complete joy … however, I was also diagnosed with pneumonia,” she wrote in the caption.

Her health woes don’t stop there, as she revealed her two other sons, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, and Rafael Thomas, 3 next month, have the flu, while her oldest, daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4½, is also suffering from a bout of pink eye.

“Rafa and Leo with the flu, Carmen came home from school with pink eye. Tumultuous to say the least, and, for a family that rarely gets sick, definitely a foreign experience,” Baldwin wrote.

“We are all on the mend, and fortunately, so far, Romeo is super healthy.”

She continued, “It’s been tough getting our new family of 6 oriented with all of the necessary quarantining. The recovery from birth, the beginnings of breastfeeding again, the sleepless nights, taking care of sick toddlers, dr visits, my own health … I just keep on saying ‘we got this’ …. I have definitely had my stressed out moments and have had to practice lots of breathing and perspective, trying to stay as calm and positive as possible.”

“I’m looking forward to renewed health for my family, and one day, to look back and have a little laugh. #WeGotThis2018,” she added.

Her husband, Alec Baldwin, appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Friday morning and opened up about his new life as a father of four.

“We just had a baby a week ago today. We have four kids, I have my daughter Ireland who’s 22, but we have four kids,” the Saturday Night Live actor said.

After receiving some light ribbing from Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for having one baby every year, the 60-year-old agreed, saying, “We had four children in 4½ years, yeah.”

“In my house that’s the joke, ‘Oh, don’t sit under the sofa, there might be a baby under that cushion,’ ” he said, laughing.

The couple announced Romeo’s birth last week, with the fitness instructor captioning a hospital photo of herself and Alec, “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018.”

Romeo made his big social-media debut on Monday when his parents shared the first face-forward photo of him with their fans and followers, as well as his name.

And Hilaria has been sharing too-cute photos and videos of their newborn since. “In case you need a Wednesday smile,” she captioned footage of their baby boy adorably smiling in his sleep.

On Thursday, the new parents of four celebrated their oldest child, daughter Carmen, graduating from preschool. “Our preschool graduate,” Hilaria captioned a sweet father-daughter photo, adding a party-popper emoji.