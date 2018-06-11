Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Her Past Eating Disorder and 'Accepting My Body' Post-Baby

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about her childhood eating disorder and how she’s overcome her struggles with body confidence.

On Monday, the mother of four shared an unretouched bikini photo of herself and newborn son Romeo along with a message of celebrating all body types and empowering women to embrace their true selves.

“I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder. I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind,” Baldwin said, referencing to her 2016 book The Living Clearly Method.

“I think back to my old self and how much I would have struggled with gaining weight during pregnancy and being patient with healthfully losing it. I’m so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body,” she added.

Baldwin further opened up about the struggles with eating disorders on her Instagram Story.

“Eating disorders are founded in realty [sic]. Those of us who have struggled or who are still struggling use eating, not eating, bulimia, etc as coping for when we feel ungrounded or out of control,” she explained.

As for how she improved her relationship with the eating disorder, the star advised thinking of weight and health separately.

“I have found that being healthy is about not focusing on weight and rather on how I feel, how strong I am, and how healthy I am. Weight and how you look are side-effects. Not the main focus. When I started focusing on health, my obsession with weight went away. They should not be confused,” she said.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their fourth child and third son together on May 17. The newborn joins siblings Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, Rafael Thomas, 3 next month, and Carmen Gabriela, 4½. (The actor is also dad to daughter Ireland, 22, from a previous relationship.)

Since the birth of Carmen, Hilaria has continued to use social media to make a statement about body expectations after baby.

She first shared a mirror selfie in her underwear less than a day after Romeo’s birth, in keeping with her tradition of posting photos to her Instagram Story around the same time she delivered her two older sons.

“My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” she said.