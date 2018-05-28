Hilaria Baldwin is going the extra mile to make sure her newborn son Romeo Alejandro David doesn’t get sick.

Sharing an update on her health — after previously revealing she’d been diagnosed with pneumonia just 8 days after welcoming her baby boy — the fitness guru, 34, shared that “so far we are surviving our crazy week.”

In addition to her own health woes, Baldwin’s two other sons, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, and Rafael Thomas, 3 next month, have also been sick with the flu, while her oldest, daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4½, suffered from a bout of pink eye.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Has Pneumonia 8 Days After Giving Birth to Son Romeo: ‘It’s Been Tough’

“The kids are all getting better,” the mother of four said in a video while breastfeeding her baby boy.

“I shower in between being with them and being with Romeo to not get him sick with the germs that are on me,” she explained. “So far he’s very good, he’s very healthy. Hopefully he stays that way.”

Captioning the video, Baldwin clarified that she showers “like a million times a day,” before apologizing for the “weird camera work” that came as a result of her motherly multitasking.

“I’ll work on it,” she remarked.

RELATED GALLERY: And Baby Makes Six! Peek Inside Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s Sweet Family Life

Hours after Baldwin’s health update, the new mother shared a sweet photo of little Romeo dozing off while resting on her chest.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Says Fourth Baby Was the First ‘Planned’ Pregnancy – And Why She’s Already Thinking About No. 5

While previously discussing her family’s recent health woes, Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, wrote that “it’s been tough getting our new family of 6 oriented with all of the necessary quarantining.”

“The recovery from birth, the beginnings of breastfeeding again, the sleepless nights, taking care of sick toddlers, dr visits, my own health … I just keep on saying ‘we got this,’ ” she remarked, adding that despite her determination to stay positive, “I have definitely had my stressed out moments and have had to practice lots of breathing and perspective, trying to stay as calm and positive as possible.”

Continuing, the fitness guru wrote that she’s “looking forward to renewed health for my family” and hopes that one day, she’ll be able “to look back and have a little laugh” on the absurdity of the situation.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Hopes to ‘Normalize the Postpartum Figure’ by Showing Off Body 1 Day After Baby No. 4

Days after announcing Romeo’s birth on May 17, the baby boy made his big social-media debut, as his parents shared the first face-forward photo of him — as well as his name — with their fans and followers.