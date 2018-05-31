Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Post-Baby Body 12 Days After Childbirth: 'I Just Started' Working Out

Less than two weeks after giving birth to son Romeo Alejandro David, fit-minded mama Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her post-baby body.

“Nine months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible,” the mother of four, 34, captioned the side-by-side mirror selfie in a bra and underwear on Instagram Thursday.

“There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though … because the body wants attention and wants to be moved,” added Baldwin, who frequently practices yoga.

“I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy,” she continued.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their fourth child and third son together on May 17. The newborn joins siblings Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, Rafael Thomas, 3 next month, and Carmen Gabriela, 4½. (The actor is also dad to daughter Ireland, 22, from a previous relationship.)

Since the birth of Carmen, Hilaria has continued to use social media to make a statement about body expectations after baby. She first shared a mirror selfie in her underwear less than a day after Romeo’s birth, in keeping with her tradition of posting photos to her Instagram Story around the same time she delivered her two older sons.

“I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen…I was too much of a nervous first time mama,” she captioned the photo.

“My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” she added.

In addition to her post-baby selfies, Hilaria recently shared that she was diagnosed with pneumonia just eight days after welcoming Romeo. She also revealed Leonardo and Rafael had the flu, while Carmen was suffering from a bout of pinkeye.

“It’s been tough getting our new family of 6 oriented with all of the necessary quarantining,” she wrote on Instagram. “The recovery from birth, the beginnings of breastfeeding again, the sleepless nights, taking care of sick toddlers, dr visits, my own health … I just keep on saying ‘we got this’ …. I have definitely had my stressed out moments and have had to practice lots of breathing and perspective, trying to stay as calm and positive as possible.”