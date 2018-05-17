Baby Baldwinito is here!

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announced the birth of their fourth child and third son together on social media Thursday, sharing a beautiful photo of the new parents in the hospital with their baby boy.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria captioned the beautiful post.

The new addition joins siblings Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, Rafael Thomas, 2½, and Carmen Gabriela, 4½. Alec is also dad to 22-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria, who announced she was expecting again in November, had documented her growing baby bump and fitness routine during her pregnancy.

“I’m completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby,” the 34-year-old yoga instructor shared on Instagram in January.

“Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm — embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again,” she added.

In November, Hilaria opened up to PEOPLE about her growing family, admitting she “never knew how many kids” she wanted, but “really, really” likes motherhood.

“We were like, ‘Oh, should we have another kid?’ ” she recalled of her conversation with Alec, 60. “We were like, ‘You know what? Let’s try something different — let’s try.’ [With] the other ones, it’s not like we were like, ‘Oh my God, how did this happen?’ But this is the only one we [planned].”

Hilaria Baldwin and her three children

Hilaria Baldwin and her three children

Hilaria recently opened up to Hola! USA about her and husband Alec’s parenting style, revealing that she runs a tight ship when it comes to raising their kids.

“I am the boss at home and everybody knows that. They call me that,” she told the publication. “You ask them, ‘Who is the boss?’ and they’ll say, ‘Mommy is the boss.’ ”

She added, “Alec lets me be the alpha parent, which is definitely our personalities and it works well. That doesn’t mean that we don’t talk about things and I ask his advice and stuff like that. I’m just very clear about how I want things to be done.”