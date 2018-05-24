Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Step Out for a Lunch Date in N.Y.C. Seven Days After Son Romeo's Birth

One week after giving birth to her fourth child, Hilaria Baldwin made her first appearance out and about with husband Alec Baldwin.

The couple was spotted enjoying a lunch date together in New York City on Thursday as they stepped out without their children: Romeo Alejandro David, born May 17, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, Rafael Thomas, 3 next month, and Carmen Gabriela, 4½.

Hilaria, 34, was dressed in a green floral-print dress and flip-flops while 60-year-old Alec (who’s also dad to daughter Ireland, 22) opted for a navy suit and lavender dress shirt.

Also on Thursday, the new parents of four celebrated their oldest child, daughter Carmen, graduating from preschool. “Our preschool graduate,” Hilaria captioned a sweet father-daughter photo, adding a party-popper emoji.

The Baldwin brood has many milestones to celebrate. They announced Romeo’s birth last week, with the fitness instructor captioning a hospital photo of herself and Alec, “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018.”

Romeo made his big social-media debut on Monday when his parents shared the first face-forward photo of him with their fans and followers, as well as his name.

And Hilaria has been sharing too-cute photos and videos of their newborn since. “In case you need a Wednesday smile,” she captioned footage of their baby boy adorably smiling in his sleep.

Hilaria also got candid on Instagram Sunday, sharing a mirror selfie taken in her underwear less than a day after giving birth, plus throwbacks to her Instagram Story taken around the same time after delivering her two older sons.

“I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen … I was too much of a nervous first time mama ) … I took this photo, Friday, the morning after this new baby was born,” wrote Hilaria.

“My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” explained the yoga pro. “You all came with me through my pregnancy … now it’s time to turn back into me.”