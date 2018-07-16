Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Say They May Have Twins: 'Watch Out, Mary-Kate and Ashley'

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have babies on the brain.

When E! News recently asked the reality stars if they are thinking about expanding their family anytime soon, Pratt answered, “Oh yeah, every day. Next year, right?”

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” said Montag, 31. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

Added Pratt, 34, “A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out,Mary-Kate and Ashley.”

Montag and Pratt welcomed son Gunner Stone last October after almost nine years of marriage.

“It’s a scary amount of fun,” Pratt told E! News, admitting parenting is “overwhelming” but that he’s extremely thankful for his wife.

“He’s pulling up on everything and crawling and eating everything,” the mother of one chimed in about Gunner’s latest milestones, adding that her baby boy isn’t saying big words yet but is saying his nanny’s name.

Many of Montag and Pratt’s The Hills costars have also settled down. Montag said to E! News that she still keeps in touch with Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge.

In April, Pratt told PEOPLE, “My favorite part of fatherhood is seeing a baby so innocent. Until you watch a human being born and watch a little baby growing and learning how to smile and waiting for a baby to giggle … it’s definitely made me enjoy humans more.”