Halle Berry surprised fans with a rare photo showing half of 4½-year-old son Maceo-Robert’s face during their recent Bora Bora vacation.

But the mother of two revealed she often contemplates when to safeguard her children’s privacy, especially when it comes to social media.

“That was a struggle,” Berry told Extra about her decision to show Maceo-Robert’s face on Instagram. “I really don’t like to show my kids very much … but I do realize … my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them.”

She added, “But it’s a fine line because I don’t want to exploit my children … I want to protect my children, so I thought, ‘Half the face is good.’ ”

Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez welcomed Maceo-Robert in October 2013. She is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela from her previous relationship with Gabriel Aubry.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

While Berry doesn’t often share photos of Maceo-Robert and Nahla, when she does, their faces are usually covered — and she has a good reason for that.

In October 2016, she posted a picture of the children showing only their smiles and bodies — but cropping their faces.

One Instagram critic called Berry out, writing, “What’s with the hiding of the faces? They’re beautiful children why not show them off?”

RELATED: Siblings in the Sun! See the Photos of Halle Berry and Her Kids on ‘Magical’ Bora Bora Vacation

Halle Berry Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Oscar winner responded, noting that this isn’t the first time the critic has given an unsolicited opinion.

“I’ve noticed you have said this several times now so let me be clear — I’m not at all ashamed of [my] children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children,” she wrote.

“It’s my belief, and I’m not criticizing others who have different beliefs, that it’s my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can,” Berry continued.

“When they grow and they’re of age and they want [to] share their images on the internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day.”