Siblings in the Sun! See the Photos of Halle Berry and Her Kids on 'Magical' Bora Bora Vacation

Halle Berry and her kids know how to summer.

The actress, 51, shared a rare glimpse at son Maceo-Robert, 4½, and daughter Nahla Ariela, 10, in a set of envy-inducing vacation snaps taken during the family’s vacation in Bora Bora.

In one outdoor photograph taken from the back while Berry and the kids look out over beautiful blue waters, the mother of two muses about the enchanting time of year.

“Magical first day of summer ♥️,” she captioned the moment.

Halle Berry with daughter Nahla and son Maceo-Robert Halle Berry/Instagram

Halle Berry's son Maceo-Robert Halle Berry/Instagram

Berry must have really taken to Bora Bora, as she visited the French Polynesian island as recently as late last year. In November, the X-Men actress extensively documented her Thanksgiving-week trip on Instagram, writing that she was “distancing myself from the bulls—.”

She began sharing her vacation snaps before even arriving, taking a photo of the surrounding beautiful, crystal-blue waters, which she added to her Instagram Story alongside multiple airplane emoji stickers.

Upon arrival, she added simply, “Yass Yass Yass.”

While Berry doesn’t often share photos of Maceo-Robert and Nahla at all, when she does, their faces are usually covered — and she has an extremely good reason for that.

In October 2016, she posted a shot of the children showing only their smiles and bodies — but cropping their faces. One Instagram critic called the star out, writing, “What’s with the hiding of the faces? They’re beautiful children why not show them off?”

The Kidnap actress responded, noting that this isn’t the first time the critic has given an unsolicited opinion. “I’ve noticed you have said this several times now so let me be clear — I’m not at all ashamed of [my] children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children,” she wrote.

“It’s my belief, and I’m not criticizing others who have different beliefs, that it’s my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can,” Berry continued. “When they grow and they’re of age and they want [to] share their images on the internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day.”