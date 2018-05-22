Giuliana and Bill Rancic Reveal Their Son Duke, 5½, Is Trilingual: 'He Has a Really Good Ear'

As first-time parents to their son Edward Duke, now 5½, Giuliana and Bill Rancic often struggled to find trustworthy practical advice when it came to their baby.

“We Googled anything and everything, you name it,” Bill tells PEOPLE with a laugh. “But we either didn’t trust it or it wasn’t easy to access. We would go down a dark hole and it created so much anxiety and panic.”

Now, inspired by their own past, the TV host and her entrepreneur husband have launched Pear, an app and online parenting community and resource where families and parents-to-be can seek expert advice, curated articles, tips and humorous videos, as well as connect with other parents.

“It’s a community for parents, by parents,” explains Giuliana, 43.

“We did it out of necessity,” adds Bill, 47. “As we raise Duke, we’re always looking for information. And this is one-stop shopping, from travel to nursery design to infertility.”

He explains, “From prenatal all the way to teenage years, you can go to Pear and we have aggregated content and original content and you can filter by age. The information is all at your fingertips.”

In addition to their new technological venture, Bill and Giuliana have their hands full with Duke, who has developed quite a knack for languages.

“He speaks Italian, Spanish and English,” says Giuliana, who was born in Italy and speaks to her son in her native language. “His accent is amazing so he’s always heard it.”

Adds Bill, “We have a woman who helps us out and she speaks Albanian, and Duke started singing in Albanian!”

“He has a really good ear,” Giuliana explains. “It’s pretty cool!”