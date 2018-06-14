A mother’s love is always in demand — even when she’s busy working!

During an interview for Vogue‘s 73 Questions video series, Gisele Bündchen‘s 5½-year-old daughter Vivian Lake made an adorable cameo, crashing the shoot to give her mother a big hug.

While answering a question about what it was like growing up in a family of six girls, Bündchen quickly became distracted by Vivian, who appeared to call out to her mother in the distance. Seconds later, Vivian ran up to Bündchen, who lifted her up in a very affectionate hug.

And even after the supermodel tried to put her daughter back on the ground, Vivian didn’t want to let her mother go, adorably insisting on clinging to Bündchen’s waist.

When asked what the best part about being a mom is, she simply looked down to her daughter and replied, “The love you receive and the love you feel.”

Gisele Bündchen and daughter Vivian

The animated Vivian also appeared to try and get in on the interview itself, chiming in about what food she liked to eat after Bündchen was asked about her favorite food.

She than ran off camera, only to return a little bit later holding one of the family’s dogs and proudly proclaiming, “She likes juicy bones!”

“Sorry,” Bündchen told her interviewer as her daughter continued to run in and out of the frame.

At one point in the video, perhaps anticipating the excitement to come, Vivian began to jump up and down while holding onto her mom’s hand, right before her father Tom Brady called out to his wife from the backyard.

“Hey lovey,” he said.

“Daddy!” Vivian yelled, running outside to retrieve a golf ball he’d just hit.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and daughter Vivian Kevin C. Cox/Getty

In December, Vivian’s mom and dad both used social media to express their heartfelt wishes for their little girl’s 5th birthday.

“5 years old today and already all grown up! Looking, loving, and living just like your Mom! Daddy loves you!!! 🎈🎉❤,” Brady, 40, captioned a photograph of Vivian and Bündchen smiling in the water as they looked at the camera during a family vacation.

Bündchen shared a photograph of herself lifting her daughter up into the air as the sun shone down on them while the supermodel wore a black string bikini.

“Today is her day!” she wrote. “5 years ago our family was blessed with a little sunshine that made my heart complete. #infinitelove #forevergrateful #mygirlygirl ❤☀🎈”

Brady and Bündchen also share 8½-year-old son Benjamin Rein, while the New England Patriots quarterback has a 10-year-old son named John “Jack” Edward Thomas from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.