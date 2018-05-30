As George and Amal Clooney‘s twins, Ella and Alexander, near their first birthday on June 6, it’s of little surprise that they’ve inherited a little something from their famous parents.

While they’ve largely been kept out of the public eye, those who have met the twins swear they’re a perfect combination of George and Amal.

“They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father … It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”

Even George himself has acknowledged his daughter lucked out, joking to Entertainment Tonight that Ella “looks more like Amal, thank God.”

And while on first glance, it might appear little has changed for the power couple since the twins were born — after all, they’re still Hollywood’s most glamorous and seemingly relaxed couple, crisscrossing the globe for work and play. But in truth, almost everything has changed and they’ve never been happier.

“George and Amal are very hands-on parents,” says the family source of the Clooney’s, who are raising the kids between their country estate outside London, Los Angeles and their Lake Como villa in Italy, which will serve as home base for the summer.

“George is a great dad – so fun and silly,” says another insider.

“He always plays with the babies, and seems to love it. He entertains them for hours. Amal is amazing [with them] as well. They make an incredible team.”

