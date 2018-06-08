George Clooney Says His Twins Ella and Alexander 'Slept' During Their First Birthday Party

George and Amal Clooney may be celebrating the fact that their twins just turned 1, but little Alexander and Ella have other priorities.

The Suburbicon actor, 57, spoke to Entertainment Tonight Thursday night about his babies at the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Hollywood, California.

“Yesterday was their birthday. They are 1 year,” Clooney told the outlet, admitting that his kids weren’t as psyched about the festivities due to a bit of jet lag and “slept” during cake time.

“They’re kind of on Europe time, so they were sleeping during most of the day,” he added. “So we had a cake waiting, and we’d wake them up and show it to them and then they’d go back to sleep.”

George and Amal Clooney Kevin Mazur/Getty

On hand to receive the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute alongside Amal, 40, George also joked to reporters that Ella and Alexander “got drunk” to mark their big age milestone.

“I came home they had a bottle of booze. They’re feeling better today,” said the Casamigos co-founder, adding in all seriousness of parenthood, “It’s really fun, it’s perfect.”

Amal and George Clooney

And with Father’s Day coming up, George also shared his excitement for the holiday.

“The kids are making me a cake already and they’re working on a card already,” the father of two joked. “It’s gonna be fun, I’m excited.”

Human rights lawyer Amal remained tight-lipped about the plans for June 17, teasing only, “It’s gonna be a surprise.”