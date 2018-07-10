GoT's Tom Hopper Welcomes a Daughter, Posts Poignant Photo Sharing Skin-to-Skin Contact with Baby

Game of Thrones actor Tom Hopper has welcomed a new bundle of joy into his life!

The actor, 33, shared the news of his daughter’s birth in an Instagram post on Saturday, with his wife, Laura, and their 3-year-old son Freddie Douglas sitting on the bed with him as she breastfed.

“So my amazing wife @laurahopperhops gave birth to our second beautiful child,” Hopper wrote in the caption. “Welcome to the world, our baby daughter, Truly Rose Hopper. Weighing 8lb 1oz. Family bed times just got even more cozy ❤❤❤.”

In another post, the actor shared a photo of his daughter curled up on his bare chest.

“I feel like the luckiest guy on earth. There is no feeling like the skin on skin i’ve had with our beautiful children after their births,” the Black Sails actor wrote. “An immediate and unique bonding process that is the most beautiful of moments to experience as a parent.”

“Their hearts beating next to yours for the first time, and your body warmth keeping them comfortable and secure. A true blessing to be able to give and it’s nature at its finest,” he continued.

“I feel so lucky to have had this experience with both our babies straight after they were born. Memories that I will treasure forever,” Hopper added. “❤ Thank you #nhs for giving us the best possible birthing experiences and care for both our babies 🙏.”

Skin-to-skin contact is usually when a baby is placed on its mother’s chest immediately after a baby is born and is recommended by many health professions as a way for mother and child to bond, as well as encourage breastfeeding and help adjust to life outside of the womb.

While not as common for fathers, Hopper obviously cherished the moment.

Hopper played Dickon Tarley on Game of Thrones during the show’s seventh season. The father of two also played pirate Billy Bones on Starz’s action-adventure series Black Sails.

He recently appeared in Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty and is filming Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, a TV show based off of My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way’s comic book of the same name.

He married wife Laura, also an actress, in 2014.