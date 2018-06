Celeb Parents Share Hilariously Relatable Stories About Their Kids

While his wife was away on a girls’ getaway weekend, the Sunday Today host took his kids — 11-year-old daughter Lucie and 8-year-old son George — on a fun-filled adventure, which included a trip to the Central Park Zoo, bowling at Lucky Strike Lanes and games at Times Square’s Dave and Buster’s. It was a great, successful day, according to Geist. But things went downhill on Monday morning when Geist’s wife texted him to say their kids had become “violently ill.” The culprit? Germs and a lack of wipes, considering the Today staffer and the couple’s kids “touched everything we could get our hands on, and then had lunch” that weekend.

“Lessons learned. Let’s turn it into a positive. Let’s bring the wife. Let’s maybe not do bowling and the mozzarella sticks on the same day as the petting zoo and the Dave & Buster’s,” Geist told PEOPLE. “Maybe let’s pick one of those. So I think I learned my lesson, and my wife laughs about it now. I don’t think she was laughing that morning, but she’s able to laugh about it now.”