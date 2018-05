Jennifer Garner Is Proud of Her Son's Love of Farts, Plus More Celeb Moms' Hilarious Parenting Confessions

The actress dealt with mastitis, or a build-up of milk in her breast duct, after one of her two daughters stopped nursing. “I was in Atlanta. We couldn’t call a doctor, and this was right after the baby stopped nursing,” she said on her web series Momsplaining. “So I said to my husband [Dax Shepard], ‘I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.'”

“He pulled it out,” the actress went on. “He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love in my life.”