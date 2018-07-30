No Glass Slippers Required! Freshly Picked Releases Disney Princess-Inspired Baby Moccasins

A dream is a wish your feet make!

Just when Freshly Picked‘s lineup of baby-moccasin designs couldn’t seem to get any cuter, the company has released a brand-new collection of their signature shoes, inspired by Disney princesses.

The Freshly Picked X Disney Baby Princess Collection includes four magical bow-topped designs, with one featuring a pattern of multiple Disney Princesses including Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora and more.

But a few of the more popular princesses have their own shoes: Ariel, Belle and (fittingly) Cinderella.

Freshly Picked X Disney Baby Princess Collection Courtesy Freshly Picked

Freshly Picked X Disney Baby Princess Collection Courtesy Freshly Picked

Each individual princess’ shoe takes a leaf out of their respective look and movie. For example, Belle’s shoes are trimmed in gold to match her famous ball gown, while pretty roses decorate the tops and sides.

Ariel’s shoes are under-the-sea perfection, with a red trim and cameos from the beloved mermaid’s best pals, Flounder and Sebastian. Cinderella’s are all about the simple glam, in a silvery blue shade to match the most famous Disney princess’ incredible dress.

Freshly Picked X Disney Baby Princess Collection Courtesy Freshly Picked

Available beginning Monday in sizes 1 through 7, the Freshly Picked X Disney Baby Princess Collection retails for $60 per pair freshlypicked.com.