Fredrik Jr. and his twin sister Milla are just monkeying around.

The adorable 12-week-old babies look bright-eyed and snug in a photograph shared Feb. 12 by dad Fredrik Eklund, sporting coordinating onesies with monkeys embroidered on the front — and on the feet!

Even better than the outfits’ cuteness is their price: only $12 for both the pink and blue versions of the Little Me Monkey Footed Coverall, sold online at macys.com.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Little Me Monkey Footed Coveralls Macy's

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Eklund, 40, recently opened up about his new life as a father with husband Derek Kaplan, who posed alongside the Million Dollar Listing: New York star and their adorable babies for a PEOPLE-exclusive photo shoot.

“I don’t really miss life before … it’s like walking into the light,” said Eklund earlier this month. “And then I look back [and] it was very dark.”

“I was happy — it was a good life — but no, I don’t want to go backwards in life. I wanna move forward, I wanna look forward,” he added. “Maybe I should have more kids.”

Derek Kaplan and Fredrik Eklund with twins Fredrik Jr. and Milla Allison Michael Orenstein

Fredrik Eklund and Derek Kaplan with twins Fredrik Jr. and Milla Allison Michael Orenstein

RELATED: Fredrik Eklund Says Newborn Twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. Are “Double the Work, Double the Joy!”

Eklund always wanted to be a father, but the road to parenthood was a tumultuous one for the Swedish-born real estate broker and painter Kaplan, who tied the knot in 2013.

In 2015, the couple hired a surrogate who became pregnant with twins, but she suffered a miscarriage during her first trimester. A year later, that same surrogate became pregnant for a second time, but sadly miscarried once more.

But the challenges were worth it once the babies were born. “The first time I held Milla I blacked out,” Eklund recalled to PEOPLE. “It was so surreal and beautiful, to hear her little breaths and see her open her eyes, it was the happiest moment of my life.”