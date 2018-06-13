Fredrik Eklund Doesn't Have a Favorite Twin But Admits He Has 'Been Thinking a Lot About It'

Don’t ask Fredrik Eklund to choose his favorite baby.

The Million Dollar Listing: New York star stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, telling the host of 6-month-old Milla and Fredrik Jr. (whom he calls Freddy), “You’re not supposed to have a favorite, it’s twins!”

“No, I’ve been thinking a lot about this because Milla is my biological daughter and Freddy is biologically [husband Derek Kaplan]’s. So, it’s very important not to gravitate towards Milla,” he says. “So no favorite.”

“So Milla’s your favorite,” jokes Cohen, with Eklund responding, “No!” as the audience laughs.

The Swedish real estate pro admits “feeling guilty all the time” and not having enough hours in a day are some of the more difficult aspects of parenthood, but on the plus side, he’s become “much more sensitive — in a good way” since welcoming his son and daughter in November.

“I appreciate parents. I appreciate my own parents and my brother,” he says. “Looking at family, looking at everything differently.”

In addition, he’s “not afraid” of diaper duty — in fact, he’s become quite the pro. “I’m actually really good. I do it quickly,” Eklund reveals.

While the first stages of the twins’ life were a little hectic for the couple, Eklund says things have found their rhythm again — including one “sexy” perk in terms of Kaplan, whom the star says has gotten “hotter and hotter” since they became dads.

“Our sex life is actually really amazing,” he says. “There was a period right when they arrived where we were a little bit overwhelmed by life and them.”

Adds the star of his husband, “But now, it’s such a sexy thing — seeing him with the kids, him holding the babies.”