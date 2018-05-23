Francesca Eastwood Is Pregnant! Daughter of Clint Eastwood Announces She's Expecting Her First Child

Francesca Eastwood is going to be a mom!

The 24-year-old daughter of actor and director Clint Eastwood and actress Frances Fisher announced the baby news at the 2018 Environmental Media Association Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Francesca took the awards stage with her mother, 66, while presenting an award, during which she told the star-studded audience that she is pregnant. Attendees included Jenna Dewan, Lance Bass, Bill Nye, Jaden Smith and host Amber Valletta.

The baby on the way will be her first with actor/trainer Alexander Wraith. “Francesca and I are very happy and would like to share this private moment of joy with the rest of you,” the dad-to-be told The Blast. “We are very excited for what’s to come.”

Francesca Eastwood MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Francesca Eastwood and Frances Fisher

Francesca Eastwood Morgan Eastwood Instagram

Francesca and Morgan Eastwood Morgan Eastwood/Instagram

One day before she walked the EMAs red carpet, her younger sister Morgan Eastwood shared a glimpse of Francesca’s baby bump during a family trip to Disneyland on her Instagram Story.

For the magical outing, the first-time mom-to-be wore a fitted black dress under a flannel shirt and leather-type black jacket.

Clint and Francesca Eastwood Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Francesca, who was named Miss Golden Globe in 2013, was last spotted with her famous parents in October at the premiere of her film M.F.A. in West Hollywood, California.

The expectant actress tied the knot with Jonah Hill‘s brother Jordan Feldstein in 2013, but the marriage was annulled a week later. Feldstein died at age 40 on Dec. 22, 2017, as a result of a blood clot that originated in his leg, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Clint, 87, is also a father to Kimber, his daughter with Roxanne Tunis; Kyle and Alison; his children with Maggie Johnson; Scott and Kathryn, his children with Jacelyn Reeves; as well as daughter Morgan with Dina Ruiz.