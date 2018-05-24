Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2: 'My Heart Could Explode!'

It’ll be a girl for former Bachelorette Jillian Harris!

The reality star and interior designer, 38, announced on Wednesday that she and her fiancé Justin Pasutto are expecting a baby girl.

Their bundle of joy on the way will join big brother Leo George, who was born in August 2016 — just a few months before Pasutto proposed the following December.

“My heart could EXPLODE!!!!” Harris wrote on Instagram, captioning a family photo of herself, Pasutto, the family pup Nacho Cilantro and Leo George.

“Up next…. a baby GIRL!!!! @justinpasutto are you ready for this!!??” she added of her future daughter, due this October. “Thank you EVERYONE for your enthusiasm and LOVE.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Harris also included a link to a video she posted on YouTube, documenting the moment she and Pasutto found out whether they were having a little girl or little boy.

“While I’m excited to see what we’re having, I actually don’t really care,” Harris said in the clip. “There’s a part of me that really wants another boy for Leo and Justin. And of course there’s a little part of me who would love to have a little girl running around with matching outfits with me — and being able to decorate a little nursery would be the bomb.”

“I just can’t wait to see what kind of little bean is going to be joining our family,” she added.

For the big reveal, Harris’ cousin-in-law Dustin opened up the envelope with the baby-to-be’s sex and then changed the color of the couple’s backyard pool to alert everyone else in the family.

Up until that point, Harris and Pasutto’s family were split about whether it would be a boy or a girl — though Harris herself said she thought she was having a girl.

“Mama gets her little girl! At least I won’t be outnumbered anymore,” she said the following day. “Our little girl’s going to be a tomboy anyway. I was. I liked to golf and camp and fish and get dirty. I wonder if she’ll have brown hair like me or blonde hair like you?”

“Lord help me,” Pasutto joked.

Jillian Harris/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Mishap

Harris and Pasutto first announced they were expecting their second child together in April.

Last year, Harris posed alongside the other Bachelorette moms for a PEOPLE cover story, and admitted that baby Leo has totally stolen her heart.

“The other night … I was kind of lying there watching [Leo] while he was sleeping, and then he opened his eyes and just stared at me … and looked at me like, ‘I love you,’ ” she said. “Tears just started pouring down my face and there was nobody to share that with, it was just him and [me].”

Harris added, “Nothing ever will beat that feeling.”