Carly Waddell has breastfeeding down now, but during the time immediately after her daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn was born on Feb. 15, she had to call in a little backup — from her husband!

“She nursed within 30 minutes to an hour [after her birth], which is crazy,” the new mom recently told PeopleTV of her baby girl in an exclusive chat alongside Evan Bass, whom she met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 and married the following summer.

“Evan helped me with the nursing,” reveals Waddell, 32. “He would take my boob and stick it in her mouth.”

“I was a fantastic lactation consultant,” jokes the father of four (Bass also has three sons from a previous relationship). “I may be changing careers.”

Waddell will “never forget” the first time she held her baby girl skin to skin — a moment she remembers vividly after speaking to and soothing Bella for the first time.

“While they’re putting her on me, [she] looks over at me and stops crying,” she recalls. “And then just lays on me and doesn’t cry.”

“My mom said she had the same moment with me — that she was like, ‘Hi, Carly’ and I just looked at her and she was like, ‘I’ll never forget that moment,’ ” Waddell shares. “I was like, ‘Mom, I had the exact same moment with Bella.’ ”

“It’s like she knew my voice and she knew I was her mom, and [we] had this instant connection,” says the former reality star. “And then she totally calmed down.”

While they’re basking in the glow of new parenthood, the couple admit they’re losing some sleep — well, one of them is, anyway.

“Carly is definitely taking the brunt of the nighttime feedings and changing — she’s actually let me sleep,” says Bass, 35.

“I’ll be like, ‘Obviously, I didn’t sleep at all last night,’ and he’s like, ‘I know. I woke up for, like, 5 minutes, and that just really throws off my schedule the next day,’ ” Waddell says.

“It does, I can’t help it,” Bass jokes.