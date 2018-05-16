Bachelor in Paradise's Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Bring PEOPLE Inside Their Daughter's Nursery

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass‘ 3-month-old daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn doesn’t have to look far to be part of her very own fairy tale.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums created a dreamy landscape for their baby girl‘s nursery and playroom, pulling whimsical details in and taking a cue from one well-loved story.

“When I knew we were having a girl, I wanted to have [a] fairy land [theme],” Waddell, 32, tells PEOPLE, giving an exclusive tour of the gorgeous spaces. “My mom and I are obsessed with Peter Pan, so I said I wanted the girl version of Peter Pan.”

“We just wanted [the nursery] to be really soft, really inviting,” she adds before showing off a “fairy house” her mother made, crafted from wood and flowers and complete with a tiny ladder.

Of course, Bella was showered with gifts from the couple’s Bachelor Nation costars. One sweet item from host Chris Harrison, who officiated the couple’s June wedding? A pint-sized comfy chair with her name embroidered on it.

Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert — new parents to daughter Emerson Avery, 8 months — sent the new family of three a unicorn rocking horse that perfectly matches the ethereal feel of the nursery.

“These are fun things for her to grow into, from our Bachelor crew,” says Waddell.

Lucky Bella gets an entire playroom all to herself, full of fun inclusions like a huge teddy bear, tons of books, a sprawling forest mural and even an array of dolls that belonged to her mama as a child.

“This is my favorite doll, Stephanie … Stephanie’s seen better days,” says the new mom, showing off a decades-old Cabbage Patch Kids doll before holding it up next to Bella and joking, “Look, they kind of match, actually.”

Two more items in the playroom are a decorative antique rocking horse from Bass’ aunt, plus a framed astrological map that has an extremely special meaning.

“[These are] the stars from the night that we were married, which is really cool, and [Bella] was in my stomach and I didn’t know,” Waddell explains. “Those were stars from when you were there, too.”