Eva Longoria is a regular comedian for her baby boy Santiago Enrique!

The new mom graces the cover of HOLA! USA‘s most recent issue, on newsstands now, with her 7-week-old son in his first-ever photo shoot.

Longoria, 43, has recently given her followers a peek at a few of the snaps from the magazine’s 13-page spread, including a new one where she’s cradling her newborn — who’s wearing a smile as big as Longoria’s.

“Santi is already enjoying Mamá’s jokes. Happy Sunday everyone!” the Desperate Housewives actress captioned the image.

Eva Longoria and son Santiago for HOLA! USA HOLA! USA

Eva Longoria and son Santiago for HOLA! USA Courtesy Hola! USA

Last week, Longoria — who welcomed baby Santiago with husband José “Pepe” Bastón on June 19 — couldn’t resist showing off an adorable outdoor snapshot of herself and her son, from the same HOLA! USA shoot.

The Overboard actress work a necklace that read “SANTIAGO” as she gazed down lovingly at her newborn, who was wrapped in a blanket and smiling as he reached up toward Longoria’s face.

“Here he is again at his first photo shoot with mamá! I haven’t had a chance to post more photos because I’m slowing coming back from maternity leave — but this one is so precious!” she captioned the photo.

Eva Longoria and son Santiago for HOLA! USA Courtesy HOLA! USA

Earlier this month, Longoria opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her new life as a first-time parent, saying it’s “true” that “your mother instincts kick in” when you have a child.

“Kerry Washington‘s basically my doula,” she joked of getting support from fellow moms. “I just have this amazing community of women around me that have really helped me transition into motherhood, and I think you need that.”