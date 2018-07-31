Meet Santiago Enrique! Eva Longoria Officially Introduces Newborn Son: 'It's Magical'

Santiago Enrique has landed his first magazine spread — at only 6 weeks old!

Gracing the cover of HOLA! USA‘s latest issue, which hits newsstands Aug. 10, Eva Longoria and her newborn son are two adorable peas in a pod.

“Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world!” Longoria captioned her cover reveal on Instagram, referring to her baby boy’s sweet hand gesture.

“It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” the 43-year-old actress says of her son in the spread, which was shot at Longoria’s Los Angeles home “in between taking stops to breastfeed her little one.”

The interview includes details about how Longoria and husband José “Pepe” Bastón chose Santiago’s name, as well as how Bastón’s three older children are handling their new roles.

“Couldn’t wait to share this picture with y’all!” she added on Instagram. “Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son! 👶🏻”

Eva Longoria and son Santiago on the cover of HOLA! USA Courtesy HOLA! USA

Longoria confirmed to HOLA! USA last month that she and Bastón, 50, had welcomed their son on June 19, sharing that he weighed in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The happy couple shared the first image of baby Santiago with the outlet, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

Santiago may already be a natural in front of the camera, but Longoria admitted recently that going on shoots has gotten tougher now that she’s a mom.

“First photo shoot after pregnancy! 😱 Not gonna lie, this one was hard! Trying to breastfeed and work around Santiago’s schedule,” Longoria wrote to accompany an image she posted earlier this month, in which she posed alongside photographer Bernardo Doral in a black-and-gold robe.

Doral captioned a re-post of the photograph, “You are amazing and Santiago is top baby …. You look beautiful, both of you ❤”