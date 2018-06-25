Eva Longoria Shares Message of 'Gratitude' Alongside Photo of Her 'Little Blessing' Son's Feet

Eva Longoria is counting her blessings.

Six days after the actress and husband José “Pepe” Bastón welcomed their first child together, son Santiago Enrique, she is sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude for the medical staff who helped make his first few days (not to mention Longoria’s first few days as a mom!) safe and comfortable.

“Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human! 🙏🏻 Pepe and I want to thank all the nurses at @cedarssinai who took such great care of my baby and I,” Longoria, 43, captioned a black-and-white photo of her baby boy’s tiny feet. “You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn.”

She ended the post with, “I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby! #BabyBaston”

Longoria confirmed to Hola! last week that her son had arrived, with the outlet reporting Santiago weighed in at 6 lbs., 13 oz. upon his arrival at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The happy couple shared the first image of their baby boy with Hola!, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

Though Santiago is the first child for Longoria, the new addition has some solid older-sibling guidance: He joins Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

In a follow-up Instagram post featuring the sweet first photo, Longoria wrote, “Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes!”

She also used the opportunity to “bring focus” on a current issue she’s passionate about, writing, “In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms.”

Longoria added, “Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether“