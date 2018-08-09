Eva Longoria Shares Sweet New Snap of Son Santiago: 'First Photo Shoot with Mamá!'

Eva Longoria couldn’t be more in love.

The new mom couldn’t resist showing off an adorable outdoor snapshot of her 7-week-old baby boy Santiago Enrique, from the duo’s mother-son spread in HOLA! USA.

Longoria — who is wearing a necklace that reads “SANTIAGO” — gazes down lovingly at her newborn, who is wrapped in a blanket and smiling as he reaches up toward his mama’s face.

“Here he is again at his first photo shoot with mamá! I haven’t had a chance to post more photos because I’m slowing coming back from maternity leave — but this one is so precious!” the actress, 43, captioned the image.

He’s more than I could have ever asked for!” Longoria continued. “Thank you @bernardodoral for capturing the beauty of my son, which I get to see everyday! ❤👶🏻 @usahola #BabyBaston”

Eva Longoria and son Santiago for HOLA! USA Courtesy HOLA! USA

Gracing the cover of HOLA! USA’s latest issue, which hits newsstands Friday, Longoria and her newborn son are two adorable peas in a pod.

“Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world!” Longoria captioned her cover reveal on Instagram late last month, referring to her baby boy’s sweet hand gesture.

“It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” the actress says of her son in the spread, which was shot at Longoria’s Los Angeles home “in between taking stops to breastfeed her little one.”

The interview includes details about how Longoria and husband José “Pepe” Bastón chose Santiago’s name, as well as how Bastón’s three older children are handling their new roles.

Eva Longoria Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Longoria talked about her new life with baby Santiago, born on June 19, and going back to work in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday.

When asked if she was struggling with the self-doubt typical for new parents, she responded, “No … When people go, ‘Your mother instincts kick in,’ that’s true.”

“Kerry Washington‘s basically my doula,” the star added. “I just have this amazing community of women around me that have really helped me transition into motherhood, and I think you need that.”