Baby Bliss! Eva Longoria Enjoys 'Morning Cuddles' with Her Newborn 'Angel' Son Santiago

Sorry, coffee — Eva Longoria has found a much better way to start the day!

The 43-year-old actress and new mom shared a photo of herself and her newborn son Santiago Enrique to Instagram on Friday, where the tiny tot is swaddled in a green wrap around Longoria.

“Morning cuddles with this angel are the best!” she wrote in the post’s caption, adding a baby-face emoji and the hashtag, “#HappyFriday.”

It’s one of the first photos Longoria, of Desperate Housewives fame, has shared of Santiago, who was born on June 19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. According to her Instagram Story, the sweet snapshot was taken on the Fourth of July.

Longoria and husband José “Pepe” Bastón shared the first image of their son with Hola, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

Though Santiago – who weighed in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., upon his arrival — is the first child for Longoria, the new addition has some solid older-sibling guidance: He joins Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

In a follow-up Instagram post featuring her son’s sweet first photo, Longoria wrote, “Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes!”

She also used the opportunity to “bring focus” to a current issue she’s passionate about, writing, “In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms.”

Longoria added, “Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether”

Since then, Longoria has shared snapshots of her son sporting a mini jersey while supporting Mexico in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Six days after giving birth, Longoria also wrote a heartfelt message of gratitude for the medical staff who helped make Santiago’s first few days (not to mention the actress’s first few days as a mom!) safe and comfortable.

“Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human! 🙏🏻 Pepe and I want to thank all the nurses at @cedarssinai who took such great care of my baby and I,” Longoria wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo of Santiago’s tiny feet. “You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn.”

She ended the post with, “I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby! #BabyBaston.”