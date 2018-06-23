Baby's First Game! Eva Longoria’s Newborn Son Sports Mini Jersey While Supporting Mexico in World Cup

Eva Longoria‘s son is a born soccer fan!

Just days after the actress and husband José “Pepe” Bastón welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, little Santiago Enrique Bastón joined his parents to watch his first-ever soccer game, as Mexico took on South Korea in the World Cup on Saturday.

“Look who’s ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽,” Longoria, 43, captioned a photograph of her son wearing what appears to be a custom jersey featuring the newborn’s nickname.

Gushing over the photo, former soccer player David Beckham wrote in the comments, “OMG best picture ever.”

“I’m so happy for you guys,” he continued. “What an amazing picture and a proud moment @evalongoria.”

Wrote Ricky Martin, “QUE BELLEZA!!!!!!”, which translates to “that beauty.”

Commenting on the adorable snap, celebrity florist Jeff Leatham wrote, “Love – pure Love,” while making sure to add in plenty of heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Eva Longoria/Instagram

Luckily for Santiago, he had an exciting game to watch as Mexico won its second World Cup match, triumphing over South Korea 2-1.

No matter how Longoria’s family celebrated the win, their festivities likely couldn’t rival what happened in Mexico City during the team’s first World Cup victory last week. Following the match, the Institute of Geologic and Atmospheric Investigations in Mexico announced on social media that at least two earthquake sensors in the capital had been set off around 11:32 a.m., shortly after Mexican forward Hirving Lozano scored the game’s winning goal.

“We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” Longoria said of her son while sharing the first image of him with Hola following his birth on Tuesday, June 19.

The actress also used Santiago’s birth as a moment to talk about the migrant crisis happening at the U.S.-Mexico border, asking followers to donate to RAICES Texas.

“In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them,” she wrote on social media, alongside a photo of herself holding her son.

Santiago joins Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

José “Pepe” Bastón and Eva Longoria Dave Benett

On Friday, Longoria also shared the sweet way she had been getting her dog Popeye ready for the newborn’s arrival.

“Big brother Popeye can’t wait to meet his little brother Santiago!” she wrote on Instagram. “We keep sending Santiago’s hospital blankets home for him to get used to. And Popeye has taken them to his bed! Too cute!”

Bringing blankets with the baby’s scent home in the hospital for dogs to smell is a common practice recommended by veterinarians to help pups adjust to new arrivals.