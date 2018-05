After her split from Tony Parker, Eva Longoria revealed that she did think about parenthood.

“[I want to] have kids and be a mom,” she said during an April 2011 appearance on The Rachael Ray Show.

She added that she was housing two gal pals in her home. “I’m like the mother hen for a sorority house. It’s all women, all the time,” Longoria said. “So, we’re always cooking! I love it!”