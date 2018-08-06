Eva Longoria on 'Support' She Has Gotten as a New Mom: 'Kerry Washington's Basically My Doula'

Eva Longoria gave birth to her first child less than two months ago, but she already feels like a natural!

The actress, 43, talked about her new life with baby Santiago Enrique, born on June 19, and going back to work in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday.

When asked if she was struggling with the self-doubt typical for new parents, she responded, “No … When people go, ‘Your mother instincts kick in,’ that’s true.”

“Kerry Washington‘s basically my doula,” Longoria added. “I just have this amazing community of women around me that have really helped me transition into motherhood, and I think you need that.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington and Gina Rodriguez Christopher Polk/Getty

Eva Longoria and son Santiago Eva Longoria/Instagram

RELATED: Working Mom Kerry Washington Talks Being “Covered in Spit-Up on a Conference Call” While Pumping: “This Is My Perfect”

Longoria also shared that the best advice Washington — mother to son Caleb Kelechi, 22 months, and 4-year-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi — has given her is “to follow your own instincts. I have a baby nurse, I have my mom, I’ve got my mother-in-law and she’s like, ‘You have the best instincts.’ ”

The star, who’s married to José “Pepe” Bastón, also delved into the biggest challenges now that she’s back to work after almost two months of being with her son “day and night,” which were “the best seven weeks of my life,” she told ET.

First, she found herself wondering how to “ease back into work” after baby. “As I start returning back to work slowly, [I’m asking], ‘How do you balance it all?’ ” Longoria explained. “Everybody used to [ask] me, ‘How do you do it all? You do so many things.’ And I was just like, ‘Because I don’t have kids.’ Every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby.”

Eva Longoria and son Santiago Eva Longoria/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria Welcomes Son Santiago Enrique

Another challenge she’s dealt with? When she brings her baby on set and he doesn’t recognize her with all the hair and makeup. The first time she breastfed Santiago after she’d been glammed up, she joked to Extra, “He was looking at me like, ‘Who are you, where’s my mom?’ and I was like, ‘This is how Mommy really looks, sweetheart.’ ”

During the interviews to promote her new movie Dog Days, Longoria, who was pregnant during filming, also raved about how easy and adorable her newborn son is.

“He’s a dream, and he’s such a good baby. I knock on wood. He’s just been so easy, so sweet, we’ve been really lucky, he’s super healthy. It’s just been great,” she told ET.

Eva Longoria and husband José "Pepe" Bastón Broadimage/Shutterstock

RELATED: Meet Santiago Enrique! Eva Longoria Officially Introduces Newborn Son: “It’s Magical”

Longoria explained to Extra that being a mom is “a lot of work, but it’s effortless ’cause you want to be with him all the time. I get the whole tired thing … I have to feed him every three hours. At night, I miss him when he’s sleeping so it’s not like, ‘Yay, I get to sleep three hours!’ I’m like, ‘Ugh, I guess I will go to sleep.’ ”

Baby Santiago is just cuteness overload all the time, his mom told ET. “Everything he does is cute … His noises he makes, his smile. He’s finding his voice, so he makes all these funny [noises], you’re just like, ‘What was that?’ He talks a lot. He just wants to talk and talk.”

Even though Longoria is already watching her first little one grow up fast — “I’m like, ‘Stop growing!’ He’s gonna be 18 and have a job soon,” the actress joked to ET — she hasn’t thought about growing her family further. (Bastón, 50, has three children from a previous marriage.)

“Oh gosh, you know what? Let me recover from this one and I’ll let you know,” she added.