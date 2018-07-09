Eva Longoria Gets Candid About the 'Hard' Parts of Her First Photo Shoot Since Giving Birth

Eva Longoria is learning the ropes of working motherhood.

The Overboard actress, 43, revealed in an honest Instagram caption Monday that her first photo shoot since welcoming son Santiago Enrique on June 19 had its fair share of newfound challenges.

“First photo shoot after pregnancy! 😱 Not gonna lie, this one was hard! Trying to breastfeed and work around Santiago’s schedule,” Longoria wrote to accompany the image, in which she’s posing alongside photographer Bernardo Doral in a black-and-gold robe.

Doral captioned a re-post of the photograph, “You are amazing and Santiago is top baby, …. You look beautiful, both of you ❤”

Longoria confirmed to Hola on June 20 that she had welcomed Santiago, her first child, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón. Weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., he arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The happy couple shared the first image of baby Santiago with Hola, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

The Desperate Housewives alum wrote in a follow-up Instagram post featuring her son’s sweet photo, “Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes!”

On Friday, the new mom raved about her newborn in a photo of the pair, where the tiny tot is swaddled snugly inside a green wrap around Longoria.

“Morning cuddles with this angel are the best!” she wrote in the post’s caption, adding a baby-face emoji and the hashtag, “#HappyFriday.”