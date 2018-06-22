New Mom Eva Longoria Speaks Out After Giving Birth: 'I Cannot Imagine Son Being Taken From My Arms'

Eva Longoria is thankful to have her son in her loving arms.

Two days after giving birth, the new mom expressed gratitude to her fans whilst speaking out about being a first-time parent.

“Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes!” she said.

Longoria, 43, and husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 50, welcomed their first child on Tuesday. Santiago joins Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them,” the actress said, speaking out against the migrant children crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Longoria and Bastón, who is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America, began dating in 2013 and got engaged in Dubai in December 2015. They married in May 2016 in Mexico.

The Desperate Housewives alum, who is a supporter of the Time’s Up movement, previously told fans that she will be raising a feminist son.

“I’m so excited that I’m having a boy because I think the world needs more good men. This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women,” she said in March.

“I think it’s important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honor it,” added the star.

José Bastón and Eva Longoria

The birth of her baby boy came five days after Longoria said a tough goodbye to her beloved dog Jinxy, who died in her arms on June 14 after suffering a stroke.

The 15-year-old dog — was often found by his famous mom’s side, even posing on a magazine cover with her — is survived by the actress’s other canine buddy, Popeye the French bulldog.

“Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy,” Longoria captioned a photo gallery of the pair, also calling the small, white pup her “baby before this baby in my belly came along.”