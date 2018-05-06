'Glowing' Eva Longoria 'Got Very Emotional' at Pajama Party-Themed Baby Shower with Famous Pals: Source

Baby Bastón is already being showered with tons of love.

Eva Longoria — who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón in June — celebrated the family’s upcoming arrival with a pajama party-themed baby shower on Saturday at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

“Eva wore a strapless, white dress and was glowing. She kept laughing and touching her baby bump. They played several baby games and Eva was in the best mood,” a source tells PEOPLE. “At the end of the shower, Pepe showed up and Eva got very emotional. He thanked the guests for coming and said that they can’t wait to meet their baby. It was a very special baby shower.”

Melanie Griffith even caught Bastón’s surprise appearance on video, sharing the adorable moment when the 43-year-old actress excitedly stood up to go greet him.

“Pepe surprised Eva at the baby shower!” Griffith captioned the video. “Such beautiful love. Soul mates. Happiness, connection, love, all is right in their world. True love!!”

Eva Longoria Eva Longoria/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

The bash’s guest list included plenty of other stars, including Longoria’s Desperate Housewives costar Marcia Cross, Sophia Bush, Elizabeth Banks and Roselyn Sanchez. Stars took full advantage of the event’s photo booth, posing with baby-themed props and “Baby Bastón” printouts.

“Celebrating with @evalongoria today – baby Baston has the cutest, smartest, coolest mom ever,” Banks captioned a collection of shots with the mom-to-be and Griffith in the photo booth.

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria Gets a Star on the Walk of Fame 20 Years After First Moving to Hollywood

Guests were also treated to a day of pampering with neck massages and manicures as they sipped on wine and Bloody Marys.

Longoria received a lot of gifts after making a list of must-haves for her son on Amazon Baby Registry, including clothes, books, a stroller and a car seat.

The star thanked Amazon’s Mama Bear for creating a diaper cake on her Instagram Story, while teddy bears wearing “Baby Baston” shirts were set up throughout the party. Winners of the shower games were awards with gift baskets filled with Mama Bear essentials.

RELATED: Eva Longoria Will Raise a Feminist Son: ‘The World Needs More Good Men’

Eva Longoria's Baby Shower Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria's Baby Shower Eva Longoria/Instagram

In February, Longoria told PEOPLE that she was enjoying being “in the golden months” of her pregnancy.

“I’m full of energy, and the hard part of the first trimester is over,” she continued, adding that her husband is also “ecstatic” about the new addition to their family.